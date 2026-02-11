Integrate raises $17 million to streamline defense project management

Seattle startup Integrate just landed $17 million in Series A funding, led by FPV Ventures. Wesley Chan—who's backed names like Canva and Robinhood—joined the board, saying he's excited to help fix how government agencies and private contractors work together.

Super-secure project management for classified projects Integrate builds a super-secure, multiplayer project management platform for teams handling classified projects—think fighter jets or space telescopes.

It lets different organizations safely share files, manage schedules, and approve work together, all with SOC 2 and NIST compliance and deployments on JWICS, SIPRnet and NIPR.

Founder has serious defense chops Integrate was founded in 2022 by John Conafay (an Air Force vet). He brings serious defense experience to the table.