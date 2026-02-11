Integrate raises $17 million to streamline defense project management
Seattle startup Integrate just landed $17 million in Series A funding, led by FPV Ventures.
Wesley Chan—who's backed names like Canva and Robinhood—joined the board, saying he's excited to help fix how government agencies and private contractors work together.
Super-secure project management for classified projects
Integrate builds a super-secure, multiplayer project management platform for teams handling classified projects—think fighter jets or space telescopes.
It lets different organizations safely share files, manage schedules, and approve work together, all with SOC 2 and NIST compliance and deployments on JWICS, SIPRnet and NIPR.
Founder has serious defense chops
Integrate was founded in 2022 by John Conafay (an Air Force vet). He brings serious defense experience to the table.
Already working with the US Space Force
Integrate's platform is already being used by the US Space Force under a $25 million, five-year contract.
Their tech helps coordinate satellites across multiple rocket launches—pretty out-of-this-world stuff for a young startup.