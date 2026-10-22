Integris Medtech trims IPO 925cr to 600cr for subsidiary debt
Business
Integris Medtech is tweaking its IPO plans, cutting the fresh issue from ₹925 crore to ₹600 crore, mostly to deal with market ups and downs lately.
The big chunk of this money (about 85%) will go toward clearing debts for its subsidiaries like Translumina Therapeutics and CPC Diagnostics.
Integris founders hold, Evercure to sell
Founders Gurmit Singh Chugh and Punita Sharma have decided not to sell any of their shares in this round, holding onto their stake.
Meanwhile, Evercure Holdings will offer up to 1,08,37,266 shares for sale. The move helps limit shareholder dilution and keeps the company focused on getting financially stronger.
Integris Medtech works in cardiovascular and lab solutions across India, Germany, and the Netherlands.