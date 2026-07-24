Intel beats analysts on AI demand, forecasts $16.8B next quarter
Business
Intel just crushed Wall Street's expectations this quarter, thanks to a big jump in demand for AI-powered chips.
The company is now forecasting up to $16.8 billion in revenue for next quarter, well above what analysts guessed, and expects higher profits too.
Intel increases 2026 spend to $20B
AI is fueling Intel's comeback: its data center and AI business pulled in $6.26 billion, easily topping forecasts.
With all this momentum, Intel is boosting its 2026 spending plans from $18 billion to $20 billion and locking in long-term deals for new chip tech.
Investors liked what they saw, Intel's stock jumped over 5% after the news dropped.