Intel posts 25% Q2 revenue rise $16.1 billion on AI
Intel just posted a 25% jump in revenue for the second quarter of 2026, hitting $16.1 billion, easily beating Wall Street's expectations.
The big boost came from strong sales of personal computers and especially AI data center chips, which are having a moment right now.
Looking ahead, Intel expects next quarter's revenue to land between $15.8 and $16.8 billion.
Intel AI data center up 59%
The data center and AI division led the charge with a massive 59% growth, bringing in $6.3 billion (well above what analysts predicted). Intel's contract chip manufacturing also grew by 31%.
The company reported an adjusted net income of $2.2 billion but took an accounting hit due to federal investments, resulting in a GAAP loss on paper.
To stay competitive with NVIDIA and AMD, Intel is launching its own AI accelerator chip later this year and ramping up investments, scoring major backing from NVIDIA and SoftBank along the way.