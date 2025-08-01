Intel shakes up leadership as chipmaker cuts workforce by 22%

Intel's new mantra: 'Invest in what customers want'

The company isn't just changing faces—it's also cutting about 22% of its workforce to reach 75,000 employees by year-end.

Future investments in new chip tech (like the 14A process) will only happen if outside customers commit first, while Intel gears up to launch its next-gen Panther Lake PC chips.

The message: Intel wants to stay nimble and focus on what customers actually need.