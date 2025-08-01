Next Article
Intel shakes up leadership as chipmaker cuts workforce by 22%
Intel is making big changes at the top, with three senior leaders—Kaizad Mistry, Ryan Russell, and Gary Patton—stepping down.
This move is part of CEO Pat Gelsinger's push to modernize how Intel builds its chips and runs its factories.
Intel's new mantra: 'Invest in what customers want'
The company isn't just changing faces—it's also cutting about 22% of its workforce to reach 75,000 employees by year-end.
Future investments in new chip tech (like the 14A process) will only happen if outside customers commit first, while Intel gears up to launch its next-gen Panther Lake PC chips.
The message: Intel wants to stay nimble and focus on what customers actually need.