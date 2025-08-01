Nifty ends at 24,565, marks longest weekly losing streak since 2023
Nifty closed at 24,565 on Friday, dropping 203 points and marking its fifth week in the red—the longest losing streak since mid-2023.
Sensex also slipped by 586 points to finish at 80,600.
Bank and midcap indices took a hit too.
Investors remain cautious amid global and local economic concerns
If you're following the markets or just curious about money moves, this week's dip signals ongoing caution among investors.
Over 35 top Nifty stocks fell as worries lingered around global trends and local news—so it's not just "business as usual" out there.
Pharma stocks hit hard; auto sector offers rare bright spot
Most sectors struggled except FMCG, which managed a small gain. Pharma stocks were hit hard after renewed US pressure for drug price cuts.
Big corporate shake-ups—like PNB Housing Finance's CEO exit (stock down 18%)—added to the gloom.
IT giants Infosys and Wipro lost ground too, while auto stocks like Eicher Motors and TVS Motor offered a rare bright spot after solid July sales.