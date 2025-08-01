Banks now offer lowest interest rates in over a decade

Slice SFB offers 5.5% interest rate on savings account

While major banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI now offer just 2.5% on savings (no matter your balance), Slice Small Finance Bank is shaking things up with a 5.5% interest rate that's tied to the repo rate.

There are no annual fees or minimum balance hassles, plus you get daily interest payouts.

Other banks like Canara and Bank of Baroda offer slightly better rates—but only if you keep a huge amount parked in your account—making Slice's offer especially appealing right now.