Intel shares hit all-time high as Apple considers chipmaking partnership

Intel 's shares have skyrocketed by a whopping 15.4%, hitting an all-time high of $120 per share. The surge comes after reports that Apple is considering a partnership with Intel and Samsung for chip manufacturing in the US. The collaboration, still in its early stages, could break Apple's long-standing dependence on TSMC amid growing product demand.

Strategic moves Apple may break its TSMC dependency Apple executives have visited a Samsung plant under construction in Texas. They have also held preliminary talks with Intel about possibly using its chipmaking services. However, it's important to note that these discussions are still in their early stages and no orders have been placed yet. If finalized, this partnership would be a major shift from Apple's traditional manufacturing strategy of working closely with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Foundry investments Intel's foundry investments and Apple's current chip manufacturing Intel has made huge investments in its foundry, or chip-manufacturing unit, to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, it has yet to secure any major external client for its technology except for a partnership with Elon Musk's Terafab. The deal is aimed at serving Tesla and other companies associated with Musk. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone 17 family chips are manufactured using a variant of TSMC's technology used in many advanced AI chips.

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