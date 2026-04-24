Intel shares jump 20% after Q1 revenue and EPS beats Business Apr 24, 2026

Intel just surprised Wall Street: its stock shot up 20% after-hours on Thursday, all thanks to a big boost from Intel's strong earnings beat and Q2 guidance.

The company pulled in $13.58 billion in Q1 revenue, easily beating the $12.42 billion expected, and earnings per share landed at 29 cents (way higher than the predicted one cent).

Looks like AI is helping turn things around for Intel.