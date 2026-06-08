Intel stock jumps over 9% on Google TPU order
Intel just saw its stock soar over 9% on Monday, thanks to some major wins in the AI chip world.
The company scored a big deal with Google to produce more than three million custom Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips in 2028 (these are the brains behind a lot of AI training and inference).
It's a pretty big moment for Intel, showing off their advanced chip packaging tech.
NVIDIA testing Intel 18A process
NVIDIA is now testing Intel's cutting-edge 18A process (think super tiny, powerful chips), giving Intel some serious street cred in the AI game.
Morgan Stanley is feeling optimistic, seeing this as a turning point for Intel in the race to build next-generation AI hardware.
With Google possibly doubling its order and NVIDIA testing Intel's 18A process, Intel's future in AI chips is looking brighter than ever.