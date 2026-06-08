Intel stock jumps over 9% on Google TPU order Business Jun 08, 2026

Intel just saw its stock soar over 9% on Monday, thanks to some major wins in the AI chip world.

The company scored a big deal with Google to produce more than three million custom Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips in 2028 (these are the brains behind a lot of AI training and inference).

It's a pretty big moment for Intel, showing off their advanced chip packaging tech.