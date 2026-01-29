Intel will double kids' starter accounts for employees' children
Business
Intel is matching the US government's $1,000 deposit into new "Trump Accounts" for employees' kids born from 2025 to 2028.
These accounts are tax-deferred, designed as investment or savings vehicles, and parents can add up to $5,000 each year—basically a head start on saving.
Why does this matter?
Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan says this is about giving future innovators an early financial boost: "America's future technologists will define the next era of innovation."
The Trump Accounts launch as part of a national push to help kids build wealth early.
Other big names like JPMorgan Chase are joining in too—and Michael Dell is putting billions toward similar accounts for younger kids.