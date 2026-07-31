Intellect Design Arena posts FY27 revenue ₹845cr profit up 9%

The company added 19 new clients for its eMACH.ai platform and saw 16 financial institutions go live with its digital solutions this quarter.

License-linked revenue climbed 17% to ₹457 crore. Collections rose sharply, and cash reserves now stand at ₹1,269 crore (up from ₹976 crore last year).

With the world shifting toward AI-first banking, Intellect's steady growth shows these tech upgrades are here to stay, though its stock price held steady at ₹705.70 after results.