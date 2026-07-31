Intellect Design Arena posts FY27 revenue ₹845cr profit up 9%
Intellect Design Arena just posted a solid start to FY27, with revenue up 20% to ₹845 crore thanks to more banks jumping on its AI-powered platforms.
Net profit also grew by 9%, hitting ₹102 crore.
The company is spending more on growth, so EBITDA margins dipped a bit, but overall, it's clear digital banking is paying off.
Intellect Design Arena adds 19 clients
The company added 19 new clients for its eMACH.ai platform and saw 16 financial institutions go live with its digital solutions this quarter.
License-linked revenue climbed 17% to ₹457 crore. Collections rose sharply, and cash reserves now stand at ₹1,269 crore (up from ₹976 crore last year).
With the world shifting toward AI-first banking, Intellect's steady growth shows these tech upgrades are here to stay, though its stock price held steady at ₹705.70 after results.