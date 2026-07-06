Intellect Design Arena shifts to AI 1st banking with eMach.ai

FY26 revenue 3038/cr profits tick up

Intellect just posted a solid revenue jump, ₹3,038 crore in FY26, up from ₹2,500 crore last year, with profits also ticking up.

Wholesale banking brought in the biggest chunk (46%), followed by consumer banking (35%), and the rest from wealth management, insurance, and AI.

Even with global uncertainty, banks are doubling down on AI platforms and core tech upgrades, a trend Intellect believes will keep driving growth.