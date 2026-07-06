Intellect Design Arena shifts to AI 1st banking with eMach.ai
Chennai-based Intellect Design Arena is shifting gears to "AI-First Banking" with its eMACH.ai platform, aiming to make banking smarter and more transparent using enterprise-wide AI.
As banks worldwide lean into AI for everything from payments to wealth management, Intellect wants its tech to help financial institutions get real results they can actually measure.
FY26 revenue 3038/cr profits tick up
Intellect just posted a solid revenue jump, ₹3,038 crore in FY26, up from ₹2,500 crore last year, with profits also ticking up.
Wholesale banking brought in the biggest chunk (46%), followed by consumer banking (35%), and the rest from wealth management, insurance, and AI.
Even with global uncertainty, banks are doubling down on AI platforms and core tech upgrades, a trend Intellect believes will keep driving growth.