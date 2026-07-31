Intellect Design Q1 FY27 profit rises to 102cr, shares slip
Intellect Design Arena, a Chennai-based fintech company, posted an 8.5% rise in net profit for Q1 FY27, to ₹102 crore, compared with last year's ₹94 crore.
Revenue from operations also jumped to ₹845 crore.
But despite these solid numbers, the company's share price dropped by 2.06% on the National Stock Exchange, closing at ₹720.
Intellect Design sees double digit growth
The company saw healthy growth in all its main areas: platform revenue was up 12%, license revenue climbed 19%, and annual maintenance contract (AMC) revenue rose 12%.
Total license-linked revenue hit ₹457 crore, a 17% increase. Collections grew to ₹3,221 crore, and cash and cash equivalents reached ₹1,269 crore.
Chairman and Managing Director Arun Jain credited this momentum to the industry moving toward cloud-native technology and composable architectures.