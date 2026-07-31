Intellect Design Q1 FY27 profit rises to 102cr, shares slip

Intellect Design Arena, a Chennai-based fintech company, posted an 8.5% rise in net profit for Q1 FY27, to ₹102 crore, compared with last year's ₹94 crore.

Revenue from operations also jumped to ₹845 crore.

But despite these solid numbers, the company's share price dropped by 2.06% on the National Stock Exchange, closing at ₹720.