Intellect's eMach.ai uses AI to make banking smoother
Business
Intellect Design Arena just launched eMACH.ai at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
This new platform uses AI to make banking smoother and faster, with 550 smart agents handling everything from loans to customer support.
It interacts in multiple languages, by voice or text
eMACH.ai lets you interact in multiple languages—by voice or text—and claims to cut customer queries by 35% while making loan onboarding up to 10x quicker.
It's always on, giving personalized tips based on your profile and current government schemes.
Banks can plug it into their existing systems
Built with open APIs and a modular design, eMACH.ai plugs easily into old-school bank systems and fintech apps.
Banks can onboard users faster, automate SME payment reconciliation, and launch new features faster—all while keeping costs down.