InterGlobe shares fall over 3% after Rahul Bhatia prepares Madhav
Business
IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation, saw its shares drop over 3% on Tuesday after news broke that co-founder Rahul Bhatia is preparing his son, Madhav Bhatia, for a top role.
Madhav has started joining key meetings and learning the ropes from senior executives, signaling a possible family handoff.
Willie Walsh to become IndiGo CEO
The timing comes as IndiGo navigates big changes: Willie Walsh is set to become CEO next month after Pieter Elbers resigned in March.
The company's been under extra scrutiny since pilot shortages caused thousands of flight cancelations in December.
For now, Rahul Bhatia remains interim CEO and is focused on steadying the ship while Madhav gains experience before taking on more responsibility.