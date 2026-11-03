International Solar Alliance seeks $1B for 3 GW solar

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) just announced a big goal: raising $1 billion over five years to bring 3 gigawatts of renewable energy to its member countries.

This move, shared at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, is all about making solar power more accessible and cutting down those high electricity bills.

As ISA's director general, Ashish Khanna, put it, cheaper energy means more people can benefit from clean power.