International Solar Alliance seeks $1B for 3 GW solar
The International Solar Alliance (ISA) just announced a big goal: raising $1 billion over five years to bring 3 gigawatts of renewable energy to its member countries.
This move, shared at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, is all about making solar power more accessible and cutting down those high electricity bills.
As ISA's director general, Ashish Khanna, put it, cheaper energy means more people can benefit from clean power.
ISA includes $200 million Africa solar facility
India will keep leading the ISA, with France as vice-president.
Some standout projects include a $200 million Africa Solar Facility, which includes India's commitment of roughly $25 million, and a $300 million fund for renewable energy in Nigeria.
These efforts are set to lower costs in places like Fiji and Mauritius, where high tariffs are driven by the price of diesel and oil.
On top of that, ISA hopes these solar projects will boost jobs and improve access to basics like healthcare, education, and clean water, especially across island nations and Africa.