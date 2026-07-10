Interpol traces $122.5 million crypto wallet linked to romance scams Business Jul 10, 2026

Interpol just tracked down a crypto wallet that received over $122.5 million from online romance scams in just 10 months. The money was laundered using cross-chain token swaps, making it tricky to follow.

Thai police arrested two people tied to the operation during Operation First Light 2026, a massive crackdown on social engineering scams across 97 countries.