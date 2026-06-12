INVasset's Anirudh Garg says AI trading slowing, India IT impacted

Anirudh Garg: rates steady, AI pressure

With AI handling more tasks like code generation and testing, traditional ways IT companies make money are under pressure, especially for smaller firms that can't easily adapt.

On the finance side, Garg thinks both the US Federal Reserve (under Chair Kevin Warsh) and the Reserve Bank of India will likely keep interest rates steady for now as they watch inflation trends.

As he puts it, Kevin Warsh's upcoming policy meeting is likely to set the tone for market expectations.