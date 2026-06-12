INVasset's Anirudh Garg says AI trading slowing, India IT impacted
Global AI trading is showing early signs of slowing down, says Anirudh Garg from INVasset PMS.
He points to ongoing issues in the IT sector and a mismatch between big spending promises and actual profits.
Instead of a full-on crash, Garg expects some reshuffling within the AI space.
At the same time, India's IT industry is feeling the impact as more jobs, like coding and support, are being automated by AI.
Anirudh Garg: rates steady, AI pressure
With AI handling more tasks like code generation and testing, traditional ways IT companies make money are under pressure, especially for smaller firms that can't easily adapt.
On the finance side, Garg thinks both the US Federal Reserve (under Chair Kevin Warsh) and the Reserve Bank of India will likely keep interest rates steady for now as they watch inflation trends.
As he puts it, Kevin Warsh's upcoming policy meeting is likely to set the tone for market expectations.