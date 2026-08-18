Invesco launches India Pharma and Healthcare Fund, NFO now open
Invesco Mutual Fund just rolled out a new Invesco India Pharma and Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on India's booming healthcare space.
The NFO is live now and closes September 1, so there's a short window if you're interested.
The fund will be benchmarked against the BSE Healthcare TRI.
Aditya Khemani manages Invesco fund
The fund plans to invest across pharmaceuticals, hospitals, diagnostics, medical devices, and even insurance, basically covering all things health.
Aditya Khemani (Invesco's head of equity) is managing it.
You can start with ₹1,000 (or SIPs from ₹100), but heads up: there's a 0.5% exit load if you pull out within three months.
Invesco to pick durable healthcare companies
Invesco sees big growth ahead for India's healthcare sector thanks to better infrastructure, more insurance coverage, an aging population, and strong pharma manufacturing.
Their goal? To spot companies with real staying power in this fast-changing field.