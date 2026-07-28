Invesco Mutual Fund launches Sensex and Nifty Bank ETFs
Invesco Mutual Fund just rolled out two new exchange-traded funds, or ETFs: the Invesco India BSE Sensex ETF and the Invesco India Nifty Bank ETF.
The new fund offer (NFO) is open from July 28 to August 11, giving investors a chance to get in early.
Both funds are designed to track their benchmark indices closely, so returns will move with the market.
Minimum ₹5,000 NFO and passive ETFs
The Sensex ETF covers a mix of top companies across sectors, while the Nifty Bank ETF zeros in on leading banks.
You can start investing with ₹5,000 during the NFO.
These are passive funds, meaning they simply follow their index, so there's no fancy stock-picking here.
But remember: all stock market investments carry risk, and since the Nifty Bank ETF focuses only on banks, it's more exposed if that sector takes a hit.
Always weigh your options before jumping in!