Invesco's David Chao cautions AI will steer markets through mid-2027 Business Jun 25, 2026

According to David Chao from Invesco, artificial intelligence is set to keep steering global markets through mid-2027.

He points out that AI's impact is clear: just look at the recent surge of a top US chip company.

But there's a catch: if AI hype doesn't deliver, markets could get pretty rocky.