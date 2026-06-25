Invesco's David Chao cautions AI will steer markets through mid-2027
Business
According to David Chao from Invesco, artificial intelligence is set to keep steering global markets through mid-2027.
He points out that AI's impact is clear: just look at the recent surge of a top US chip company.
But there's a catch: if AI hype doesn't deliver, markets could get pretty rocky.
India financials poised late 2026
India's market is getting more appealing thanks to cheaper oil and stronger company earnings.
While stocks here are pricier than in other emerging markets, recent corrections have helped.
Chao expects Indian stocks to do well in late 2026, especially financials, which are benefiting from stable policy rates and higher capital requirements.