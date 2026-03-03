Invest more in manufacturing, research: PM Modi to industry leaders
On Tuesday, PM Modi asked industry leaders to invest more in manufacturing and research, highlighting "Quality, Quality, Quality" as the way forward.
Speaking at a Budget 2026-27 webinar, he said India can become a top global manufacturing partner if it meets international standards.
He also pushed for bigger exports and greener practices like Carbon Capture.
Manufacturing sector is already on the rise
India's manufacturing sector is already picking up speed—PMI hit a four-month high in February and market size is set to jump from $1.74 trillion now to $2.47 trillion by 2031.
With electronics leading the charge and new tech on the rise, Modi's focus on better quality and sustainability could mean more jobs, innovative products, and a stronger global presence for young Indians entering the workforce.