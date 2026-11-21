Investor buys $93 million of 20,000 VanEck SMH puts
Someone just dropped $93 million on a big bearish bet against the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), buying 20,000 put options that expire in September 2027.
Basically, they're betting SMH will fall nearly 8% from where it is now, a bold move in a sector already feeling the heat.
Analysts say hedge or risky speculation
Analysts say this looks like an opening position, either to hedge or to speculate.
Jason DeLorenzo, founder and owner of Volland, called out both possibilities, while Brent Kochuba at SpotGamma noted the trade's huge risk thanks to all the recent volatility.
He even described it as a "metric ton of Vega."