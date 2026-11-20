Investor concerns hit AI stocks despite Anthropic $111.50 Nasdaq debut
AI-related stocks like E2E Networks and Hitachi Energy India dropped up to 5% on Friday, even after Anthropic's big Nasdaq debut at $111.50, well above its issue price.
The buzz around AI is high, but investors are still worried about whether all the money being poured into AI will actually pay off, especially with stretched valuations, sustainability of AI spending, borrowing costs, and uncertain returns.
KOSPI TAIX Nikkei fall over 5%
The uncertainty didn't just stay local: major Asian markets took a hit too.
South Korea's Kospi fell over 5%, Taiwan's Taiex lost 6.2% (its worst week since 1991), and Japan's Nikkei dropped by 5.1%.
All this shows just how cautious people are getting about betting big on AI right now.