Investor wealth down by ₹2.94 lakh crore as markets crash
The Indian stock market took a hit on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, wiping out ₹2.94 lakh crore in investor wealth.
Both Sensex and Nifty dropped sharply at the open, with tech stocks leading the fall.
IT stocks lead the fall
If you're into stocks or mutual funds, this dip stings.
IT-heavy portfolios felt the most pain, and even though foreign investors bought big yesterday, ongoing tariff worries are making things shaky for everyday investors.
Global factors also at play
It's not just local drama. US markets slid after AI tools like Anthropic's Claude Code shook up old-school tech (IBM shares nosedived 13%).
Add in Trump's new tariff threats and some EU trade deal troubles, and global jitters spilled over to Indian markets too.