Investors drive June inflows: multi-asset funds ₹4,811cr arbitrage funds ₹5,799cr
Business
Multi-asset allocation funds just saw a big jump in popularity, pulling in ₹4,811 crore from investors in June.
Investors are looking for ways to spread out risk as markets stay unpredictable due to global tensions and asset price swings.
Arbitrage funds also got a boost, with ₹5,799 crore flowing in.
Experts urge strategy and risk checks
These funds mix things up by investing across at least three different assets, like stocks, bonds, and even gold, so your money isn't riding on just one thing.
Top performers like Nippon India's fund have delivered nearly 20% annual returns over three years.
Still, experts say it's smart to check each fund's strategy and risk level before jumping in, since returns can change depending on how assets are balanced.