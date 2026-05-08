Investors encourage Indian AI startups to move to San Francisco

Founders and investors favor Bay Area

Being in Silicon Valley isn't just about location, it's about opportunity.

Padam Kataria of Ayden says working out of San Francisco makes it easier to connect with customers and close deals quickly.

Investors like Girish Mathrubootham and Aakrit Vaish agree that serving big US clients means staying near the action.

As Nitin Sharma from Antler puts it, "For AI, that epicenter is the Bay Area right now," and getting there early can make all the difference for ambitious Indian founders.