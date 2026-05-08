Investors encourage Indian AI startups to move to San Francisco
Indian AI startups are being encouraged by investors to move to San Francisco much sooner than before.
Unlike the old SaaS days, where you could build from afar, today's AI founders need to be close to customers, funding, talent, and the latest trends if they want to grow fast.
Sumangal Vinjamuri from Blume Ventures put it simply: moving early is now key for anyone eyeing the North American market.
Founders and investors favor Bay Area
Being in Silicon Valley isn't just about location, it's about opportunity.
Padam Kataria of Ayden says working out of San Francisco makes it easier to connect with customers and close deals quickly.
Investors like Girish Mathrubootham and Aakrit Vaish agree that serving big US clients means staying near the action.
As Nitin Sharma from Antler puts it, "For AI, that epicenter is the Bay Area right now," and getting there early can make all the difference for ambitious Indian founders.