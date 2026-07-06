Nearly 1M $TRUMP memecoin investors lose $3.8B
What's the story
A recent report by blockchain analytics firm Nansen has revealed that nearly one million investors in Donald Trump's $TRUMP memecoin have lost a whopping $3.81 billion by the end of June. The staggering loss comes despite Trump himself earning around $636 million from the same cryptocurrency venture in 2025. The findings highlight a stark contrast between the fortunes of the project's creator and its many investors.
Investor impact
Token's price plummets nearly 97% since launch
Nansen's report estimates that a staggering 988,905 crypto wallets that bought the $TRUMP memecoin are sitting on realized or paper losses worth a combined $3.81 billion. The token, which hit over $75 shortly after launch, was trading at about $1.76 in early July, a decline of nearly 97%. Among those who lost money is Nicholas Pinto, a crypto trader and Trump supporter who invested around $500,000 in the token and has since lost roughly half of it.
Profit mechanism
Trump's profits not linked to token performance
One of the key takeaways from Nansen's report is that Trump's profits weren't directly tied to the token's performance. Businesses associated with the project charged fees every time investors bought or sold the memecoin, creating revenue through trading activity. Trump also actively promoted the token on Truth Social, urging supporters to join what he called the "$TRUMP community." His latest financial disclosure showed earnings of around $636 million from this venture in 2025.
Profit distribution
Profits concentrated among early investors
Despite the massive losses reported by many, Nansen's report found that nearly 500,000 wallets collectively recorded about $4 billion in profits. However, these gains were mostly concentrated among a small group of early investors or those who used advanced trading strategies to take advantage of the token's initial surge. This pattern is typical in speculative crypto markets where seasoned traders often cash out during an initial price spike while latecomers are left with depreciated assets.
Increased scrutiny
Increased scrutiny over Trump's cryptocurrency ventures
The findings of Nansen's report are likely to increase scrutiny over Trump's growing cryptocurrency business. Apart from the $TRUMP memecoin, Trump and his family also launched World Liberty Financial during the 2024 presidential campaign. His financial disclosure showed that the venture generated even larger returns, with reported earnings of about $799 million in 2025. The White House has dismissed claims that Trump profited at the expense of his supporters, maintaining that decisions were made in the public interest.