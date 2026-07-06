Nearly 1M $TRUMP memecoin investors lose $3.8B

Increased scrutiny

Increased scrutiny over Trump's cryptocurrency ventures

The findings of Nansen's report are likely to increase scrutiny over Trump's growing cryptocurrency business. Apart from the $TRUMP memecoin, Trump and his family also launched World Liberty Financial during the 2024 presidential campaign. His financial disclosure showed that the venture generated even larger returns, with reported earnings of about $799 million in 2025. The White House has dismissed claims that Trump profited at the expense of his supporters, maintaining that decisions were made in the public interest.