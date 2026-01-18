Investors push for LTCG tax relief ahead of Budget 2026
Business
With Budget 2026 around the corner, investors are hoping for a drop in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax from 12.5% to 10%, a higher exemption limit (₹2-2.5 lakh instead of ₹1.25 lakh), and indexation relief for assets such as real estate, gold and debt mutual funds.
Why should you care?
If these changes happen, retail and small investors could see better post-tax returns and simpler rules across stocks, real estate, and gold.
Experts say raising limits would really help small investors keep more of their gains—some investors are seeking returns to protect wealth from inflation.