Investors question OpenAI IPO valuation after Anthropic triples revenue Business Apr 15, 2026

OpenAI is getting some tough questions from investors as they gear up for its IPO.

The buzz? Rival AI company Anthropic just more than tripled its annualized revenue in a few months (jumping from $9 billion at the end of 2025 to $30 billion by March 2026) thanks to huge demand for its coding tools.

Now, people are wondering if OpenAI's massive $852 billion valuation still makes sense.