Investors rethink AI stocks after Alphabet Intel and Nasdaq drop

To avoid getting burned, investors are loading up on put options and credit default swaps, basically financial safety nets.

There is also a surge in contracts tied to CoreWeave, signaling extra caution.

Quant trading firm Jump Trading recently launched a trading desk for computing power to spot opportunities and manage risk.

Data centers and privately held neoclouds are getting help from Susquehanna International Group to hedge against chip price swings.

All this shows just how much folks are trying to protect themselves as the Nasdaq takes a hit too.