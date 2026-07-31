Investors shift focus to India amid Asia's FOMO AI volatility
Business
India is catching the eye of global investors while other Asian markets get shaky from the "FOMO AI trade."
With wild swings in places like South Korea, thanks to heavy bets on AI stocks, investors are now seeing India as a steadier, more balanced place to put their money.
Valuations cool, India builds digital strengths
India's stock valuations have cooled off, making investments more appealing.
Plus, the country keeps building on solid tech like mobile payments and digital services, fueling steady growth even without an AI boom.
Sachee Trivedi says India's ability to adapt and diversify makes it a favorable alternative amidst global market shifts.
Despite some concerns about the rupee, India's mix of stability and innovation is winning over more investors.