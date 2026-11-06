Investors wary of Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation ahead of listing
Business
Potential investors are raising doubts about whether Anthropic can proceed with its planned roadshow next week in time for a November listing.
It was aiming for some investors were viewing the recently discussed $1.5 trillion valuation as being at the high end of expectations, but investors are nervous about the timing, especially with tech stocks down and global issues making things shaky.
Anthropic losses, investors seek discount
With Anthropic running at a loss and carrying large commitments from building its AI, investors want a lower price tag before they commit.
The planned roadshow for the week of Nov. 9 might be pushed back, and Anthropic may need to offer a bigger discount to secure investor commitments.
Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, declined to comment.