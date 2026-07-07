Investors watch TCS Q1 FY27 results on July 9

TCS flat growth, $2.5B AI revenue

Analysts expect TCS's revenue growth to be pretty flat this quarter (blame the weak rupee).

Operating margins might dip due to wage hikes and a possible $70 million legal expense provision from a recent court loss.

On the bright side, TCS is planning to invest around $2 billion over the next few years (along with TPG) in its AI data center business, and has secured a partnership with OpenAI, boosting its annualized AI revenue to $2.5 billion last quarter.

The company is also changing things up by hiring fewer people and focusing more on tech-driven productivity, hoping these moves will help it stay competitive even when growth is slow.