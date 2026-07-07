Investors watch TCS Q1 FY27 results on July 9
TCS is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on July 9, and there's a lot riding on this update.
With global uncertainties and shifting business trends, investors are keeping an eye out for news on spending slowdowns, profit margins, and how TCS's big push into AI is shaping up.
TCS flat growth, $2.5B AI revenue
Analysts expect TCS's revenue growth to be pretty flat this quarter (blame the weak rupee).
Operating margins might dip due to wage hikes and a possible $70 million legal expense provision from a recent court loss.
On the bright side, TCS is planning to invest around $2 billion over the next few years (along with TPG) in its AI data center business, and has secured a partnership with OpenAI, boosting its annualized AI revenue to $2.5 billion last quarter.
The company is also changing things up by hiring fewer people and focusing more on tech-driven productivity, hoping these moves will help it stay competitive even when growth is slow.