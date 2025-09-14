IOB is hiring specialist officers: Check eligibility, selection process, salary

Eligibility criteria, selection process, and application fees

You'll need to be an Indian citizen (or from certain specified regions planning to settle here), and meet age, education, and experience requirements as of September 1, 2025.

There are age relaxations for reserved categories.

The selection process includes an online exam and interview.

Application fees are ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD applicants and ₹1,000 for everyone else (GST included).

If selected, you're looking at a salary between ₹64,820 and ₹1,05,280 plus allowances—pretty solid!

Keep checking IOB's site for updates or changes along the way.