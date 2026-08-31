IOC boosts LPG production nearly 30% amid West Asia conflict
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) just cranked up its LPG production by nearly 30% to keep kitchens running, even as the West Asia conflict messes with vital import routes.
The Strait of Hormuz, where India gets around 45% of crude imports and nearly 90% of LPG imports, has been hit hard, so IOC is running refineries at full speed to make sure there is no shortage.
IOC diversifies suppliers, logs record processing
To deal with the chaos, IOC has switched up where it gets oil from, set up 24/7 control rooms, and found backup suppliers.
For the year ended March 2026, they processed a record amount of crude and made a solid profit.
Looking ahead, IOC wants to boost refining capacity even more and invest in green energy like renewables and green hydrogen, so India is not left scrambling if global supplies get shaky again.