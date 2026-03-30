IOC BPCL HPCL GAIL seek Sonangol LPG and LNG supplies
With gas supplies from West Asia disrupted, major Indian oil and gas companies (IOC, BPCL, HPCL, and GAIL) are now talking to Angola's state-run Sonangol about buying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has put a dent in India's usual imports, so these talks are all about keeping kitchens running and energy flowing.
India exploring Australia and Russia
These negotiations are still early days, but the goal is clear: find new backup options so India isn't left scrambling if regular supplies dry up.
Angola could become a new source for cooking gas (LPG) and an additional supplier of natural gas (LNG) to India, with plans for short-term LPG deals and longer-term LNG contracts.
India's also exploring Australia and Russia as alternatives, basically spreading out its bets to keep things steady at home.