IOC BPCL HPCL GAIL seek Sonangol LPG and LNG supplies

India exploring Australia and Russia

These negotiations are still early days, but the goal is clear: find new backup options so India isn't left scrambling if regular supplies dry up.

Angola could become a new source for cooking gas (LPG) and an additional supplier of natural gas (LNG) to India, with plans for short-term LPG deals and longer-term LNG contracts.

India's also exploring Australia and Russia as alternatives, basically spreading out its bets to keep things steady at home.