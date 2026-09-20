Why Indian Oil's new independent director has quit
What's the story
Alka Mundra has resigned as an independent director of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) just five weeks after her appointment. The resignation comes due to a conflict of interest arising from her son, Madhav Mundra, operating an IOC petrol pump dealership. Mundra cited this as a violation of independence criteria under the Securities and Exchange Board ofIndia's (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.
Conflict details
Mundra's son runs IOC petrol pump since 2020
In her resignation letter dated September 18, Mundra disclosed that her son has been running an IOC retail outlet, Swarn Ganga KSK, in Udaipur since 2020.
She emphasized that this arrangement violates the independence criteria on pecuniary relationships under SEBI's LODR regulations.
Despite clarifying that her son "conducts his business independently," without any involvement from her side, she felt it was inappropriate to continue in light of corporate governance standards.
Resignation rationale
Voluntary decision
Mundra stressed her decision to resign was voluntary and solely driven by considerations of propriety and transparency. She added there were no other reasons for her departure from the board.
IOC confirmed in a stock exchange filing that Mundra has ceased to be an independent director with effect from September 18.
The company also noted that she has confirmed there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned in her letter.
Profile
Academic was appointed on August 15
Mundra, a 52-year-old academic with a background in political science, law, and public policy, was appointed as an independent director on August 15.
She holds a PhD in political science from Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur and is known for her work in women's empowerment as well as social development initiatives.