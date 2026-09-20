Why Indian Oil's new independent director has quit

In her resignation letter dated September 18, Mundra disclosed that her son has been running an IOC retail outlet, Swarn Ganga KSK, in Udaipur since 2020.

She emphasized that this arrangement violates the independence criteria on pecuniary relationships under SEBI's LODR regulations.

Despite clarifying that her son "conducts his business independently," without any involvement from her side, she felt it was inappropriate to continue in light of corporate governance standards.