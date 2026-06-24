Ionic Asset launches GAAF from GIFT City for high-net-worth investors
Ionic Asset just rolled out its Global Asset Allocation Fund (GAAF) on June 24, designed for high-net-worth and savvy investors.
The fund lets you invest in global stocks (70%), commodities (20%), and real estate trusts (10%), all through a single platform based in GIFT City.
Accredited investors access GAAF at $10,000
GAAF opens doors to markets like South Korea and Taiwan, plus big-picture themes such as renewables and rare earths.
Ankita Pathak from Ionic Asset admits Indian investors have often struggled with getting into these opportunities, but now accredited investors can join in with a $10,000 minimum thanks to GIFT City's regulations.
Srikanth Subramanian outlines research-driven rebalancing
CEO & Co-founder Srikanth Subramanian highlights that the fund aims to make global investing simpler and smarter by following research-driven strategies that keep up with worldwide trends.
The portfolio will be regularly adjusted so it stays relevant as markets change.