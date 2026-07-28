Ionic Digital debuts on Nasdaq at $50, valued $2.25B

The company actually started in 2024 by picking up assets from Celsius Mining after bankruptcy, but quickly shifted gears in 2025 to focus more on AI and computing infrastructure.

That move paid off with a huge $2 billion lease deal with AI cloud provider Nscale.

Instead of a traditional IPO, Ionic chose a direct listing (like Spotify did), letting current shareholders sell shares without raising new money.

Analysts say this sets them apart from Smartbird and Rocket One.