IonQ to acquire SkyWater for $1.8B, creating quantum computing giant

SkyWater investors will get $15 cash plus $20 in IonQ stock per share—a 38% premium versus SkyWater's 30-day volume-weighted average price as of January 23, 2026. The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2026, with SkyWater continuing as a subsidiary led by CEO Thomas Sonderman.

Why does this matter?

The acquisition fast-tracks IonQ's plans to begin functional testing for 200,000-qubit QPUs in 2028, aiming for next-level computing power.

Key work will happen at SkyWater sites in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas.

IonQ also said it expects to reach or exceed the high end of its $106-$110 million 2025 revenue guidance—so they're betting big on the future of quantum tech.