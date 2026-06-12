Ipca Laboratories partners with Bhami's research laboratory developing biologic medicines

BRL to receive fees, royalties

BRL will receive a milestone fee related to the technology transfer and royalties on net sales upon commercialisation of the products.

Both companies hope this collaboration will help bring safer, more affordable treatments to patients everywhere.

As BRL's CEO, Dr. Suryakanth M Pai, put it, their goal is to expand the reach of our platform for global markets, while others praised how this partnership could boost accessibility for people who need it most.