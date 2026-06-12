Ipca Laboratories partners with Bhami's research laboratory developing biologic medicines
Ipca Laboratories has partnered with Bhami's Research Laboratory (BRL) to develop new biologic medicines for cancer and autoimmune diseases.
With this deal, Ipca gets access to BRL's advanced delivery technology, while BRL focuses on early development and Ipca handles trials, manufacturing, and launching the products worldwide.
BRL to receive fees, royalties
BRL will receive a milestone fee related to the technology transfer and royalties on net sales upon commercialisation of the products.
Both companies hope this collaboration will help bring safer, more affordable treatments to patients everywhere.
As BRL's CEO, Dr. Suryakanth M Pai, put it, their goal is to expand the reach of our platform for global markets, while others praised how this partnership could boost accessibility for people who need it most.