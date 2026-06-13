Ipca Laboratories partners with BRL to develop monoclonal antibody drugs

BRL platform enables affordable biologics access

The heart of this partnership is BRL's platform that lets patients get effective biologic medicines in an easy, convenient way.

Ipca's managing director, Pranay Godha, said the goal is to speed up affordable biologics for people battling cancer and autoimmune disease worldwide.

BRL CEO Surya Pai added that its focus stays on safety, convenience, and keeping costs down, so more patients can benefit.