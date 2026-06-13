Ipca Laboratories partners with BRL to develop monoclonal antibody drugs
Ipca Laboratories is partnering with Mangalore-based Bhami Research Laboratories (BRL) to develop new monoclonal antibody drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases.
With BRL's delivery technology, Ipca aims to roll out these advanced treatments more widely and affordably.
The deal includes a technology transfer fee and royalties, but exact numbers were not shared.
BRL platform enables affordable biologics access
The heart of this partnership is BRL's platform that lets patients get effective biologic medicines in an easy, convenient way.
Ipca's managing director, Pranay Godha, said the goal is to speed up affordable biologics for people battling cancer and autoimmune disease worldwide.
BRL CEO Surya Pai added that its focus stays on safety, convenience, and keeping costs down, so more patients can benefit.