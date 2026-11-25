Why iPhone-maker Foxconn is facing insolvency case in India
What's the story
Foxconn's Indian unit is facing a legal challenge from BCD Emprasa LLP over unpaid dues. The vendor has filed an insolvency petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking $15 million in payments. Other vendors have also reported delays in payments from Foxconn, raising concerns about the company's financial stability and operational challenges in India.
Legal action
BCD Emprasa seeking $15.3 million
In its August 12 petition, BCD Emprasa alleged that Foxconn had failed to pay rent and utilities.
The company had provided accommodation for Foxconn's employees at its Bengaluru facility.
It is now seeking ₹143 crore ($15.3 million) in unpaid dues along with interest, service charges and damages as of July 8 from Foxconn India, according to Bloomberg News.
Payment delays
Payment delays attributed to departure of non-Indian employees
Along with BCD Emprasa, at least four other vendors are still waiting for their dues from Foxconn. The delays range from several months to over a year.
Several of these contractors were hired for construction-related work on the Bengaluru facility and were working with Foxconn for the first time.
The payment delays have been linked to the departure of some non-Indian employees, which has slowed payments to local contractors.
Business impact
Foxconn still focused on expanding in India
Foxconn has not responded to queries about BCD Emprasa's lawsuit in India. The company is competing with Tata Electronics for a bigger role in Apple's supply chain.
Despite the payment disputes, these issues are not expected to derail Foxconn's growth plans in India.
The company is still working on strengthening its manufacturing presence and securing a larger share of Apple's global supply chain.