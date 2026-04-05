IPL season boosts hospitality industry amid LPG crisis

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 19, which started on March 28, has given a much-needed boost to India's restaurant and bar industry. The first two weekends of the tournament saw an increase in business due to live screenings and themed menus. This trend has helped boost sales and group dining at these establishments.

Business boost Anticipated growth in footfall and sales The IPL season, with its 84-match schedule, coincides with the summer months. This provides a continuous consumption trigger for hospitality businesses, converting cricket fandom into increased footfall and larger orders. The industry anticipates a 5-10% growth on regular match days and even higher spikes on high-profile game days and weekends.

Community spirit Transforming outlets into 'mini stadiums' Rahul Singh, the founder of The Beer Cafe, said that the IPL is more about community and people coming together. He added that in uncertain times like these, such shared experiences become more meaningful. To leverage this tournament opportunity, The Beer Cafe outlets have been transformed into "mini stadiums" to encourage group visits and higher average spends across its 50-plus locations.

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Innovative strategies Themed menus and beer deals Along with live screenings, many restaurants have introduced themed menus, beer deals, and delivery offers to attract more customers during the IPL season. Mumbai-based Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Private Ltd., which runs Social and Smoke House Deli among others, has also launched a 'Doosra Stadium' initiative at its Social bars. This initiative has reportedly led to an increase in footfalls and group dining over weekends.

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Viewer engagement Opening weekend attracted over 515 million viewers The opening weekend of IPL season 19 attracted over 515 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, 26% more than last season. This massive viewership prompted fans to seek live-viewing experiences outside their homes. In Bengaluru, Handcrafted Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., which runs high-end bars and restaurants such as Helen's Place and Roxie, witnessed a 10-15% jump in footfall over the past 10 days due to IPL screenings.