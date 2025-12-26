IPO-bound Zepto's FY25 loss widens 177% to ₹3,367cr

Revenue comparison

Zepto's operational revenue for FY25 estimated at ₹1,495-1,994cr

In the quick commerce sector, platforms usually account for 15-20% of gross merchandise value (GMV) as revenue. Based on this calculation, Zepto's operational revenue for FY25 is estimated to be between ₹1,495 crore and ₹1,994 crore. This is despite the company reporting close to ₹10,000 crore in total sales. In comparison, Blinkit reported a revenue of ₹5,206 crore while Swiggy's revenue stood at ₹2,252 crore for the same period.