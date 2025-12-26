IPO-bound Zepto's FY25 loss widens 177% to ₹3,367cr
What's the story
Zepto, one of India's major quick-commerce players, saw its net loss surge 177% to ₹3,367.3 crore in FY25, even as the company posted strong topline growth. Total sales jumped 129% year-on-year to ₹9,668.8 crore, up from ₹4,223.9 crore in FY24. The loss in the previous fiscal stood at ₹1,214.7 crore. The widening losses highlight the cost of aggressive expansion as Zepto scales up amid intense competition in the fast-growing quick-commerce segment.
Revenue comparison
Zepto's operational revenue for FY25 estimated at ₹1,495-1,994cr
In the quick commerce sector, platforms usually account for 15-20% of gross merchandise value (GMV) as revenue. Based on this calculation, Zepto's operational revenue for FY25 is estimated to be between ₹1,495 crore and ₹1,994 crore. This is despite the company reporting close to ₹10,000 crore in total sales. In comparison, Blinkit reported a revenue of ₹5,206 crore while Swiggy's revenue stood at ₹2,252 crore for the same period.
Future prospects
Zepto's IPO plans and board changes
Despite the financial challenges, Zepto is moving closer to its public markets debut. The company plans to confidentially file draft initial public offering (IPO) papers on December 26, 2025. Separately, Zepto has appointed its founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra as well as chief financial officer Ramesh Bafna as whole-time directors after shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on December 23.