IPO: Tata Capital aims to raise ₹15,512cr

Tata Capital is now India's third-largest NBFC (non-banking financial company). It manages a hefty loan book of ₹233 lakh crore and offers over 25 lending products for retail customers and businesses—retail and SME loans make up almost 88% of its portfolio.

Strong growth potential, but high valuations are a concern

Tata Capital stands out for its solid asset quality (just 2.1% bad loans) and AAA credit ratings from major agencies.

Its loan book grew at a rapid 37% CAGR over the last two years.

Most brokers recommend subscribing thanks to strong growth potential, but some warn about high valuations and risks tied to unsecured loans.

The funds raised will help boost the company's capital for future expansion.