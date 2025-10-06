IPOs are back! Groww files ₹7,000 crore offer Business Oct 06, 2025

Groww's parent company just filed for a ₹7,000 crore IPO with SEBI.

The offer includes a fresh equity raise of ₹1,060 crore and an Offer For Sale of about 574 million shares by founders and early investors like Peak XV Partners and Ribbit Capital.

All four Groww founders—Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal—will each cash out up to 1 million shares.

The move gives early backers an exit while funding Groww's next phase.