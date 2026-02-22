Nine IPOs to open for subscription in India next week
The primary market is gearing up for a busy week, with nine new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription. Four of these are mainboard IPOs, expected to raise over ₹4,063 crore in total. The remaining five are SME issues. Along with these new public offerings, four companies will also make their stock market debut next week.
Upcoming listings
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Shree Ram Twistex
The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO, India's largest commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, will open for subscription on February 23. The ₹3,100 crore issue is a mix of fresh issuance and an offer-for-sale by promoters and investors. Shree Ram Twistex's IPO will also open on February 23, with a target to raise ₹110.24 crore through a public issue of equity shares.
Additional offerings
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Omnitech Engineering
The PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO will open for subscription on February 24. The ₹380 crore issue is a fresh issuance of equity shares. Omnitech Engineering's IPO will open on February 25, targeting to raise ₹583 crore through a mix of fresh issuance and an offer-for-sale by the promoter.
Small enterprises
SME issues to open for subscription next week
Among the SME issues, Mobilise App Lab, Kiaasa Retail, and Accord Transformer & Switchgear's IPOs will open for subscription on February 23. Yaap Digital's IPO will open on February 25, while Striders Impex's IPO will open for bidding on February 26. These offerings provide an opportunity for small and medium enterprises to raise capital from public investors.
Market debuts
Upcoming stock market debuts
Gaudium IVF & Women's Health's IPO will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date of February 27. Fractal Industries and Yashhtej Industries (India)'s SME IPOs will list on BSE SME with tentative listing dates of February 24 and February 25, respectively. Finally, Manilam Industries India will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date of February 27.