Nine IPOs to open for subscription in India next week

The primary market is gearing up for a busy week, with nine new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription. Four of these are mainboard IPOs, expected to raise over ₹4,063 crore in total. The remaining five are SME issues. Along with these new public offerings, four companies will also make their stock market debut next week.

Upcoming listings Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Shree Ram Twistex The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO, India's largest commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, will open for subscription on February 23. The ₹3,100 crore issue is a mix of fresh issuance and an offer-for-sale by promoters and investors. Shree Ram Twistex's IPO will also open on February 23, with a target to raise ₹110.24 crore through a public issue of equity shares.

Additional offerings PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Omnitech Engineering The PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO will open for subscription on February 24. The ₹380 crore issue is a fresh issuance of equity shares. Omnitech Engineering's IPO will open on February 25, targeting to raise ₹583 crore through a mix of fresh issuance and an offer-for-sale by the promoter.

Small enterprises SME issues to open for subscription next week Among the SME issues, Mobilise App Lab, Kiaasa Retail, and Accord Transformer & Switchgear's IPOs will open for subscription on February 23. Yaap Digital's IPO will open on February 25, while Striders Impex's IPO will open for bidding on February 26. These offerings provide an opportunity for small and medium enterprises to raise capital from public investors.

